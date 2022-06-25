SCATTERED RAIN & STORMS TODAY

We’re starting the day off on a dry note with even some sunshine, but that will quickly change. Scattered rain and embedded storms will move through as we go into late morning and into the early afternoon. During the afternoon, a cold front will approach and trigger more hit-or-miss storms. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s with the humidity staying high. The cold front will pass through late this evening bringing a chance of an isolated shower or storm then we will dry out. Winds will turn to the west-northwest and that will lead to cooler and drier air returning to the region.

Tomorrow will be a much different day. Plenty of sun can be expected early on, but as a weaker front passes through, some clouds can be expected and even an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. It will be a breezy day with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Highs will stay in the middle 70s, but the humidity will be noticeably lower. That type of weather continues Monday, but we will be warmer later next week with some humidity returning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SUNDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVSIORY MAY BE ISSUED SUNDAY

TODAY: More clouds than sun. Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: An isolated evening t’shower, then clearing toward daybreak. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. An isolated shower? Windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and turning windy. Afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer, and more humid. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A lingering AM shower? Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 80

