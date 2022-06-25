Oshkosh man dies following motorcycle crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The Oshkosh Police Department said officers responded to Harrison Street and Nicolet Avenue around 9:37 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Oshkosh man, was pronounced dead after arriving at an area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the Accident Investigation Team and detectives.

Anyone with information about the crashed is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

