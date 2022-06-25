Advertisement

Oshkosh man dies following motorcycle crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The Oshkosh Police Department said officers responded to Harrison Street and Nicolet Avenue around 9:37 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Oshkosh man, was pronounced dead after arriving at an area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the Accident Investigation Team and detectives.

Anyone with information about the crashed is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
Wisconsin abortion statute
A closer look at Wisconsin’s abortion law
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers considers executive action on abortion law
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
Nearly 200 kids throw illegal house party at $8 million mansion, sheriff’s office says
Demonstrators support of abortion choice and Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspends abortion services after Roe ruling

Latest News

Rally for reproductive rights in downtown Appleton
Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries
President Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House Friday. (POOL)
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’
Rain & Storms Develop
First Alert Forecast: Rain & Storms Develop
State Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton)
Wisconsin lawmakers react to Supreme Court abortion ruling