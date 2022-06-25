Advertisement

Evers speaks on offering clemency to doctors charged under 1849 abortion law

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Lining the steps inside the La Crosse Center, delegates at the Democratic State Convention rallied Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights.

Governor Tony Evers spoke afterward, reacting to the Supreme Court ruling on a personal note.

“I have seven grandkids that or girls are young women. Yesterday they were made second-class citizens,” Evers said.

A number of other elected leaders joined Evers, including Senator Tammy Baldwin and Attorney General Josh Kaul who also addressed the enforcement of the 1949 abortion ban.

“As Attorney General, my top priority is public safety, so let me be very clear about this. It does not serve the health or the safety of Wisconsinites to enforce a nineteenth-century abortion ban and we are not going to do it at the Wisconsin Department of Justice,” Kaul announced.

On top of that, the governor said any physician charged or convicted under the 1849 law would receive clemency.

“You think about that, it’s an 1849 law. How many other people are going to be going to prison because of an 1849 law or an 1860 law or a 1900 law? This is ridiculous. Clemency will be offered to anyone charged and convicted,” Evers explained.

Some Republicans responded by accusing the governor of pandering to his base.

“The governor once again is showing that he is, first of all, he says he’s reaching out across the aisle to help everybody and work together. With this decision, he’s telling us again that he is for his activist base and it’s going against the will of the people,” Chair of the Republican Party Paul Farrow said.

