CDC: COVID-19 levels unchanged in Northeast Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five Wisconsin counties have high levels of COVID-19 in their communities. That’s up from 4 a week ago. The counties are in central and northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Lincoln, Marathon, Rusk and Wood.

Community levels are unchanged in our corner of Wisconsin. The CDC report says four counties have elevated, or medium, levels of the COVID-19 virus. The list is the same as last week:

High: None

Medium: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette

Low: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

The CDC labels are based on new cases per capita in the past week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past week, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 have plateaued, inching up and down. Over the past two weeks the rolling 7-day average is between a high of 1,553 cases per day on June 11 and a low of 1,400 per day on June 16.

Friday the 7-day average was 1,464, up from 1,419 a day earlier, which is the largest day-to-day change we’ve seen in these two weeks. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests confirmed 1,678 new cases. A majority of counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area reported new cases in single digits -- there were 11 -- while 8 reported double-digit increases and Kewaunee County didn’t report any.

Brown County passed 74,000 cases, which is equivalent to 28% of the county’s population testing positive at least once since the pandemic began. The county had 428 people die from COVID-19, or 0.58% of cases, well below the state’s death rate of 0.87%.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that were positive in the last week -- which we’ve been saying is yo-yo’ing in a small range for two weeks -- rose from 11.6% to 11.7% -- well within that 11.5% to 11.9% range.

Six COVID-19 deaths were submitted to the state health department since the last report. The DHS says 4 of those were recent, including one death each in Door and Marinette counties.

Since last Friday, the DHS was notified of 19 COVID-19 deaths. It’s the first time since the week of May 15 that the state received fewer than 40 death reports -- recent or not.

The DHS says 38 were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the past day. We calculate on average 37 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 every day for the last week.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there are 8 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals than Thursday but 6 fewer in intensive care. The numbers Friday show 385 patients hospitalized, with 55 of them in ICUs.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region, which includes 7 counties in WBAY’s viewing area, are treating 35 people for COVID-19, with 6 of them in ICU. That’s 3 more patients since Thursday but no change in the ICU number.

Hospitals in the Fox Valley region, which covers 8 counties in our viewing area, are helping 26 COVID-19 patients, with 1 in ICU. Those numbers are unchanged from the day before.

Vaccination metrics bounced back after their 7-day averages reached new lows, based on our calculations. As of Friday, 64.5% of Wisconsin residents rolled up their sleeve at least once for a COVID-19 vaccine, 61.4% completed their vaccine series, and 34.8% of the state’s population had at least one booster shot.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and changes since last report)

5 to 11: 28.3% received vaccine/25.5% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.1% received vaccine/58.7% completed vaccinations/20.9% received booster

18 to 24: 60.8% received vaccine/55.2% completed vaccinations/20.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.7% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/25.9% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.6% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.6% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% (+0.1) received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.9% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.3% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% (+0.1) Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.3% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% 50.8% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.1% 50.6% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% (+0.1) 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.5% 78.2% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% (+0.1) 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.0% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% (-0.1) Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,729 (63.2%, +0.1) 288,244 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,638 (60.3%) 318,283 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,764,293 (64.5%) 3,579,390 (61.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 74,039 cases (+51) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,083 cases (+5) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,219 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,458 cases (+14) (294 deaths)

Door – 7,020 cases (+3) (62 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 844 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,175 cases (+26) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,578 cases (+8) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,899 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,553 cases (+9) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,441 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,726 cases (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,234 cases (+10) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,333 cases (+17) (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,148 cases (+6) (111 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,961 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,125 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,611 cases (+5) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,857 cases (+41) (363 deaths)

Shawano – 10,340 cases (+6) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,178 cases (+38) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,952 cases (+6) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,266 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,094 cases (+49) (339 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

