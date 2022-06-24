Advertisement

Woodruff impressive in rehab start, Timber Rattlers knock off Quad Cities

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers right hander Brandon Woodruff is nearing a return to the big leagues. Just one stop in Grand Chute with a rehab assignment before his return to Milwaukee’s rotation.

Woodruff was dominant for the first four innings of the night. Hold Quad Cities without a hit before a solo home run in the fifth for one of the only blemishes of the night. He would go on to allow just two hits over five innings with seven strikeouts while lighting up the Fox Cities Stadium radar gun with pitches reaching the mid-nineties.

Woodruff has been on the injured list since suffering a sprained ankle against the Marlins back on Memorial Day weekend.

As for the rest of the game, fellow Brewer Mike Brosseau came up with the Timber Rattlers first hit and scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. Brosseau, who was also with the Timber Rattlers on a rehab assignment for a sprained ankle, finished the night with a pair of hits as the designated hitter.

