Advertisement

Woman hit in head with gun in Oshkosh fight

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was hurt after she was hit in the head with a gun in Oshkosh, police say.

On June 24, at 12:14 a.m., police were called to a fight involving several people at a home near W 10th Avenue and S Main Street.

Police were told the fight involved a gun and a woman had been injured. Officers found the victim had been physically assaulted and hit in the head with a gun.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt.

Police say this was a “targeted incident.” The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, contact Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700. To leave an anonymous tip, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
Debris flies from a trailer home explosion in Niagara in this security video from April 2022....
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Explosion survivors want other homeowners to take action
Whittier Ives
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Bear in the bathroom of a home in Crivitz
BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Leaders across the Peach State are speaking out on both sides after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Wisconsin lawmakers and leaders react to SCOTUS decision on Roe
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Attorney General’s office reviewing Roe ruling
Demonstrators support of abortion choice and Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspends abortion services after Roe ruling