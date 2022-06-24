Woman hit in head with gun in Oshkosh fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was hurt after she was hit in the head with a gun in Oshkosh, police say.

On June 24, at 12:14 a.m., police were called to a fight involving several people at a home near W 10th Avenue and S Main Street.

Police were told the fight involved a gun and a woman had been injured. Officers found the victim had been physically assaulted and hit in the head with a gun.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt.

Police say this was a “targeted incident.” The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, contact Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700. To leave an anonymous tip, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

