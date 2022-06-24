Wisconsin lawmakers and leaders react to SCOTUS decision on Roe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin lawmakers, political candidates and leaders are releasing statements following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed abortion rights.

“This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country. I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions. This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime. I know many across our state and nation are scared—worried about their own health and about the health and safety of their family members, friends, and neighbors, who could very soon see the ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions stripped from them. My heart breaks for them, I grieve for them, and I pray for their strength and courage in the days ahead. “Our work to do the right thing for the people of this state must continue. We will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have. As people in Wisconsin and across our country make their voices heard in the days and months ahead, we will do so peacefully and without violence. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities.”

“Roe v. Wade transformed America. For two generations, it protected women’s freedom and health. “Today’s decision in Dobbs reverses that progress, taking us backwards almost 50 years. It leaves women less free and at greater risk of suffering harm to their health during pregnancy. “We must now turn to Congress, state courts, and state legislatures. Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week. We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”

“While the announcement by the Supreme Court, is met with gratitude from all of us who have been dedicated to protecting the lives of children in the womb, we know that there is still much work to be done, so that all life, in every stage, might be reverenced and protected.”

“Today, we officially received the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision on the Dobbs v Jackson case which has overruled Roe and Casey. I applaud the court’s decision which will save millions of innocent lives and return this issue back to the states. This is a huge victory for life and I am proud to stand on the side of the unborn.” “In Wisconsin, our laws will protect our most vulnerable, but also provides an exception in circumstances where the mother’s life is in danger. Each state now has the ability to craft legislation for their constituency to protect the right to life for both the unborn and mothers.”

“June 24, 2022, is a day of infamy for women, for the Supreme Court and for the U.S. Constitution. Never in our lifetimes did we think that we would live in a nation where freedoms would decrease instead of increase. The Supreme Court’s extremist majority showed its true colors – trading away basic rights and freedoms for a backwards, dystopian vision that the majority of Americans DON’T want. I know that so many folks in our community are grieving, outraged and shaken. I want you to know that I will NEVER stop fighting to protect the right to choose for women across our state and our country. In the post-Roe America that is now our reality, the Senate is the frontline for abortion rights. We are just one Senate vote away from codifying a woman’s right to choose into national law – and ensuring every American can make their own decisions about their body and their future. With Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban still on the books, we need bold, immediate action in the U.S. Senate to protect women’s lives. Democrats must end the filibuster, codify a national right to a safe and legal abortion and expand the Supreme Court. I’m the only candidate in this Senate race to advocate for this position.”

“Today’s decision is a victory for unborn babies across America. Countless lives will be saved because of the wisdom of the current Supreme Court. “Abortion harms both moms and babies. After this win, the pro-life community can focus all of our efforts to supporting moms, dads, and their babies to promote a culture of life and success for families. “Now the abortion debate goes back to states like Wisconsin, where it always belonged. As a state we must hold firm for the voiceless and protect their right to life — and that means enforcing the laws we have on the books. I remain committed to my 100% pro-life stance. “One day, we will all look back on Roe v. Wade as one of the U.S. Supreme Court’s most egregious cases that allowed the killing of more than 60 million babies over nearly half a century. We must look to a future where we value life and support moms and babies.”

“As Justice Alito said in his majority opinion, ‘The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion.’ This is as true now as it was in 1973 when a right to abortion was invented.” “For almost 50 years, the Supreme Court has taken an issue of profound importance with huge moral implications away from the democratic process. Americans who wished to protect unborn life were prohibited from using the democratic process to address what they considered to be one of the most important roles of all fifty states: to protect life. No longer, and it’s about time.” “I respect those with whom I disagree on abortion, but many of my constituents and I believe profoundly that we should not permit the destruction of over 6000 human lives in utero every year in Wisconsin. Now, my colleagues and I can legislate to protect life like we do on other matters of tremendous state importance. I ran for office as a pro-life legislator and I will back that up with my votes and actions going forward.”

“It is up to the legislature to make the laws and for district attorney’s to enforce the rule of law, not pick and choose when to do so. The Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office will continue our mission of enforcing the rule of law. This mission now includes enforcing Wisconsin’s abortion ban based on today’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, making abortion a state issue. The abortion debate is an emotional topic for many, which has resulted in acts of domestic terrorism and acts of political violence. We will also vigorously prosecute threats or acts of violence against any interested individuals or organizations. Political violence, intimidation, or threats have no place in our society. I implore everyone to have healthy dialogue and to remain peaceful.”

“An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward.”

“The Supreme Court has taken away our constitutional right to abortion. This ruling takes away the freedom to control our bodies and personal health care decisions, giving it to politicians to decide. Because Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law remains in place, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has temporarily suspended abortion services until we receive clarification from a court about whether the law is enforceable. Know that we are exploring all legal options. This news is devastating. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions people make. You deserve the right to control your own body, life, and future. And access the health care that you need. Although abortion services are not available in Wisconsin for now, Planned Parenthood’s doors across the state are open and we are here to help patients get the care they need. This includes helping patients access safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home. Your health — and the health of the community — is our number one priority. Planned Parenthood stands for care. And we won’t give up. Not now. Not ever.”

“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold.”

“Today’s news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade is a direct assault on women’s rights. Sadly, today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the Court, as women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian Justices. “I'm furious and incredibly disappointed, not only for my wife and daughter, but for all women in Wisconsin and across the country. Every woman deserves the right to control their own reproductive freedom—an essential element of a woman’s right to self-determination. “The Republican Party has embraced extremism, and they have gone too far. We must eliminate the filibuster and undo this attack on the fundamental and essential freedoms of women. This restriction on abortion care will harm women across the country, especially low-income and women of color. This is setting an incredibly deadly precedent across our nation. “I’ll fight with everything I have to make sure access to safe and legal abortion is available in Wisconsin and nationwide. Alongside the incredible reproductive health care workers and reproductive justice fighters who work in Wisconsin, we will start that process by unseating Ron Johnson this November.”

“It is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds. We need to build a world that is safer for all, a world where better education is provided, and an economy that allows for all to prosper. Life must always be protected. We should not demonize those who don’t believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.”

“Like it does for so many Americans, this decision hits close to home for me. I might not be here today if Roe v. Wade hadn’t allowed my mother to make the best decision for her health and safety. “This decision will punish women and cost people their lives. The American people deserve elected leaders who will go to the mat to protect our basic freedoms and that’s what I intend to do. It’s past time to abolish the filibuster and make Roe the law of the land.”

“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our Nation. The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.” “The surge of violence and on-going threats by pro-abortion extremists will not intimidate or deter us from upholding every individual’s right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,”

