SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Fond du Lac woman found safe

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert in Fond du Lac County was canceled after a missing woman was found safe.

Fond du Lac Police tell Action 2 News a person who saw the Silver Alert noticed the woman and called the police department. An officer responded to check on her welfare. It was almost 8 hours after she was last seen.

The woman walked away from a home near 6th St. and Park Ave. around 9 A.M. Friday, and the Silver Alert said she might be in the downtown area of Fond du Lac.

Silver Alerts are issued for people with dementia or other cognitive impairments, and the alert said the woman may appear confused.

