SILVER ALERT: Door County woman missing on way to Neenah, last seen in Two Rivers

A Silver Alert was issued on June 23 for Maynette Jutila, 71, driving a silver Chevrolet HHR(Photos provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sturgeon Bay woman with a history of memory loss is missing.

Maynette Christine Jutila left Sturgeon Bay to drive to ThedaCare in Neenah to visit a relative. At 4:30 Thursday afternoon she was seen on Lake Street in Two Rivers, about 50 miles and a one-hour drive west of Neenah.

Jutila is driving a silver Chevrolet HHR with Wisconsin license plate APW 1128. She is a 71-year-old white woman, 5′2″ tall, 128 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing a large T-shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone who knows Jutila’s whereabouts, or thinks they see her or her Chevrolet HHR crossover, should call local authorities immediately.

