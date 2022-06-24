SCATTERED RAIN & STORMS SATURDAY

Any northern storms will fade away this evening, and skies will be mainly clear tonight. Clouds should begin to increase during the pre-dawn hours as a weakening line of storms gets into western Wisconsin. Because of the humidity, temperatures will stay in the mid/upper 60s for lows.

We likely start Saturday dry, but scattered rain and storms become more likely during the day. A round of morning rain will be diminishing as it tracks into eastern Wisconsin through the midday hours. During the afternoon, a cold front will approach and trigger more hit-or-miss storms. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s with the humidity continuing. But, after the cold front passes, winds will turn to the west-northwest. That will lead to cooler and drier air returning to the region.

You’ll notice the difference on Sunday. It will be a breezy day with gusts of 30-40 mph. Highs will stay in the middle 70s, but the humidity will be noticeably lower. That type of weather continues Monday, but we will be warmer later next week with some humidity returning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES 2-3′

SUNDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVSIORY MAY BE ISSUED SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Evening storms NORTH. Mainly clear early, more clouds late. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and turning windy. Afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer, and more humid. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. A lingering AM shower? HIGH: 81

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.