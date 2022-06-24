Advertisement

Women rally for reproductive rights in Appleton

A rally was held Friday evening in Houdini Plaza, hours after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling, a rally for reproductive rights was held Friday evening in downtown Appleton.

A crowd turned out with signs with messages including “My body, my choice,” “Looking forward to the day women, [people of color] and LGBTQIA have the same rights as guns,” and “Land of the Free -- restrictions apply.”

The people there were telling us they are upset, they are angry, they are sad, and they feel unheard in the Supreme Court’s ruling.

They were making their voices heard with signs outside Houdini Park.

They asked passing motorists to honk in a show of support.

On Action 2 News at 10 we’ll share some of the voices behind these message boards.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
Debris flies from a trailer home explosion in Niagara in this security video from April 2022....
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Explosion survivors want other homeowners to take action
Whittier Ives
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Bear in the bathroom of a home in Crivitz
BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

Demonstrators support of abortion choice and Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspends abortion services after Roe ruling
Medical examination room
After abortion ruling, focus shifts to women's care
Rally for women's reproductive rights in downtown Appleton following the U.S. Supreme Court...
Women's Reproductive Rights rally in Appleton
Wisconsin abortion statute
Doctors have questions about Wisconsin's abortion ban exception