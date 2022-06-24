Women rally for reproductive rights in Appleton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling, a rally for reproductive rights was held Friday evening in downtown Appleton.

A crowd turned out with signs with messages including “My body, my choice,” “Looking forward to the day women, [people of color] and LGBTQIA have the same rights as guns,” and “Land of the Free -- restrictions apply.”

The people there were telling us they are upset, they are angry, they are sad, and they feel unheard in the Supreme Court’s ruling.

They were making their voices heard with signs outside Houdini Park.

They asked passing motorists to honk in a show of support.

