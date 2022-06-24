Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin pausing abortion appointments pending Supreme Court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will book abortion appointments through Saturday, June 25, as the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The Supreme Court could announce a decision as soon as Friday. A leaked draft opinion indicated the conservative wing of the court was ready to overturn the 1973 decision guaranteeing abortion rights in the United States.

“We certainly wanted to do our due diligence and not be scheduling appointments when we wouldn’t be able to fulfill them, so as of June 25th we will essentially have a pause on abortion care in Wisconsin, and we’re working with neighboring states who won’t see their abortion access taken away,” said Marianne Radley, Regional Communications Coordinator for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

The organization says financial help may be available for people who have to travel outside of Wisconsin to get an abortion. Illinois does not have an abortion ban.

If Roe is overturned, abortion laws would be enforced by states. Wisconsin would go back to the 1849 law that bans abortions except to save the life of the mother. The law was passed 12 years before the start of the Civil War. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) called a special session of the legislature to repeal the state’s abortion law, but the Republican-controlled legislature took no action.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a democrat, has said he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion.

Gov. Evers told Action 2 News he believes Kaul will take court action to challenge the 1849 law.

A Marquette University Law School found 40 percent of adults nationwide say abortion is one of the most important issues to them.

“While abortion policy is a highly polarizing issue among elected members of Congress and state legislatures, opinion is not as strongly divided by party among the public. Table 4 shows that, while substantial majorities of Democrats and independents say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a substantial minority of Republicans also say it should be legal always or mostly. A majority of Republicans say it should always or mostly be illegal,” reads the findings.

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) criticized Evers for calling the special session on abortion, saying he should focus on crime and the economy.

“Governor Evers should get back to the basics of good governance. His administration has consistently failed to complete their most fundamental duties. The people of Wisconsin need Governor Evers to use his federal funds to tackle rampant inflation, demand his broken agencies perform their core missions, and get serious about the violent crime plaguing our communities. Instead, he is pandering to the extreme wing of his base in an effort to win re-election,” said LeMahieu. “Wisconsin needs a Governor right now, not a politician.”

Republican governor candidate Tim Michels called on Evers to “be ready for any impending acts of mass civil disobedience.”

There have been several threats of violence in reaction to a possible upcoming decision from the Supreme Court of the United States and we should be ready. As Governor of Wisconsin I will always assure the citizens of Wisconsin that we will be ready to protect property and lives. — Tim Michels (@michelsforgov) June 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.