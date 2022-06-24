Menasha rescue caring for reptiles found in storage unit

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating.

Moyles rented a van and traveled to the unit. He found out the reptiles were being kept in the unit because the owner had been evicted and was “struggling to make ends meet.”

Moyles says the animals were in “great condition” but could have been worse if not reported in a timely manner.

“The animals were in great condition, but if they had waited much longer things could have been much different as the storage unit was filled to overflowing and did not have temperature controls, electricity, or running water,” says Moyles.

Moyles took in 41 bearded dragons, 32 ball pythons, and a 4-foot-long Asian Water Monitor.

The animals will be available for adoption.

CLICK HERE to learn more about adoption and the rescue.

