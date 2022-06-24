HOT TODAY WITH INCREASING STORM CHANCE TOMORROW

Temperatures have been warming very quickly so far today due to Partly to Mostly sunny skies. The sky conditions will basically stay the same, but temperatures will continue to rise into the lower 90s for Most of us away from Lake Michigan. 80s can be expected lakeside. Isolated storms will be possible mainly North of Green Bay this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely at times tomorrow. While Saturday will NOT be a complete washout, wet weather seems likely during the midday hours, and again in the evening. Abundant cloud cover at times, will help to keep our severe threat low but gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out. A cold front will then sweep across the area, ushering in windy and cooler weather into the second half of your weekend. Sunday’s highs will be in the 70s with less humidity.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVSIORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Sunny & hot. A few storms NORTH? HIGH: 93, with 80s lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Evening storms NORTH. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Humid and breezy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and turning windy. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Toasty warm. Breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer and more humid. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 87

