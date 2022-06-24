HOT, BUT ONLY SLIGHTLY HUMID... STORM CHANCE TOMORROW

We’re off to a warmer start this morning thanks to southwest winds stirring through the area... Get ready for a hot afternoon! Many of our inland high temperatures will soar into the lower-half of the 90s this afternoon. The lakeshore will be somewhat cooler with highs in the 80s. While these temperatures are about 15 degrees warmer than normal for late June, it’s only going to be slightly humid across northeast Wisconsin. Make sure you stay hydrated and keep cool as the temperatures rise.

Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy across the area. An stray pop-up storm is possible late this afternoon across northern Wisconsin. Most folks will stay dry through this evening though.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely at times tomorrow. While Saturday will NOT be a complete washout, wet weather seems likely during the midday hours, and again in the evening. More widespread cloud cover will likely stabilize the atmosphere enough to keep our severe weather outlook in the LOW category. Then, a cold front will sweep across the area, ushering in windy and cooler weather into the second half of your weekend. Sunday’s highs will be in the 70s with less humidity.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVSIORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Sizzling sunshine. Hot, but only slightly humid. A stray storm NORTH? HIGH: 93, with 80s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Slightly humid. Thunder FAR NORTH? LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid and breezy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and turning windy. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer and more humid. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 86

