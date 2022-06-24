A closer look at Wisconsin’s abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Supreme Court landmark ruling on abortion Friday means Wisconsin will revert to its last abortion law.

More than 170 years ago, Wisconsin enacted a law prohibiting abortions at any gestational age. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Wisconsin is once again governed by that law.

Under the statute created in 1849, victims of rape and incest no longer have access to abortions. The only exception is if the mother’s life is at risk.

It will be up to a doctor to determine if an abortion is medically necessary to save a woman’s life. Then, if the woman’s doctor does see a need to perform an abortion, they will need at least two other doctors to agree or sign off on the procedure.

It’s a gray area leading to some concern among physicians.

”I suspect the area that is going to be scary for physicians is going to be in the situation of the maternal health exemption because the law is not clear or specific in what that means and we don’t have precedent to know when someone might be prosecuted or to what extent we are able to invoke that exception,” Dr. Amy Domeyer-Klenske of the Wisconsin section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has said in the past that if Roe v. Wade were overturned, he would not enforce the ban.

Kaul put out a statement Friday saying his office is reviewing the Supreme Court’s decision and will be providing more information within the next week on how it will proceed.

