WATCH LIVE: Catholic Diocese of Green Bay to address SCOTUS ruling on abortion rights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay will address the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade Friday.

Speakers are expected to give statements and answer questions at 2 p.m. Action 2 News plans to carry the press conference live online and the WBAY Facebook page.

Bishop David Ricken released a statement Friday praising the court’s decision, but saying work was yet to be done.

“While the announcement by the Supreme Court, is met with gratitude from all of us who have been dedicated to protecting the lives of children in the womb, we know that there is still much work to be done, so that all life, in every stage, might be reverenced and protected,” Ricken said.

On Friday, the high court ruled in the case Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health et al v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization et. al.

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion of the court, which was concurred by Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” reads the majority opinion.

CLICK HERE to read the full opinion.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagen filed the dissent, writing: “Some States have enacted laws extending to all forms of abortion procedure, including taking medication in one’s own home. They have passed laws without any exceptions for when the woman is the victim of rape or incest. Under those laws, a woman will have to bear her rapist’s child or a young girl her father’s—no matter if doing so will destroy her life.”

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens.”

A Marquette University Law School found 40 percent of adults nationwide say abortion is one of the most important issues to them.

“While abortion policy is a highly polarizing issue among elected members of Congress and state legislatures, opinion is not as strongly divided by party among the public. Table 4 shows that, while substantial majorities of Democrats and independents say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a substantial minority of Republicans also say it should be legal always or mostly. A majority of Republicans say it should always or mostly be illegal,” reads the findings.

“Asked what public policy on abortion should be, 29% say abortion should be legal in all cases, 38% say legal in most cases, 24% say it should be illegal in most cases, and 8% say illegal in all cases.”

