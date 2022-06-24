Advertisement

Authorities search for missing Madison veteran

Michael Segich
Michael Segich(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Madison veteran who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice announced.

According to a Green Alert issued for 43-year-old Michael Segich, he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday leaving his home on Madison’s west side. Officials say that Segich has not been seen since and his family have not heard from him.

Segich was described as being 6′7″ tall and weighing over 230 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Segich was driving a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate number 382-TJW.

Law enforcement are concerned for Segich’s wellbeing, the alert notes. Anyone who sees him should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

