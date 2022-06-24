3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A better bacteria bio-battery breakthrough

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We use the phrase “the battery is dead” but it’s just non-functional – it’s not a living thing. But scientists are experimenting with “biological batteries” that use microorganisms and their (ahem) byproducts as an electrolyte in a battery.

So far they’ve only developed batteries that last a few hours, but a researcher may have a bacteria bio-battery breakthrough. Brilliant! Brad goes into detail about how it works.

And Brad loves concrete (I mean, who doesn’t?) but it turns out cement -- an important ingredient in concrete -- doesn’t love the environment. A Colorado company is making “green” cement that works similar to how corals build reefs or oysters produce their shells. Naturally.

Brad brings some extra juice to 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to show us a big future in microorganisms.

