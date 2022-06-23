Advertisement

Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Wisconsin.

Department of Corrections records show on June 21, Avery was moved from Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Inmates at Fox Correctional have access to more vocational programs.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Just six percent of inmates at Fox Lake are serving life sentences.

Avery is appealing his conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for Halbach’s murder. The case gained international attention with the Netflix documentary series “Making A Murderer.”

On April 9, Attorney Kathleen Zellner tweeted that she would file a new Steven Avery petition “very soon.” Zellner states her team has new evidence to introduce. That petition has not yet been filed.

“We are working every day on Steven Avery’s case and we are making substantial progress. We will never give up in our quest to rectify this miscarriage of justice,” Zellner tweeted.

Previous appeals have focused on claims of Ineffective Assistance of Counsel, Brady violations, and Destruction of Bone Fragments. The courts have continued to uphold Avery’s conviction.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ.

“Brendan Dassey was a sixteen-year-old, intellectually disabled child when he was taken from his school and subjected to a uniquely and profoundly flawed legal process. That process rightly sought justice for Teresa Halbach, but it wrongly took a confused child’s freedom in payment for her loss. Such a debt can never be justly repaid with the currency of innocence,” reads the clemency petition.

In 2019, Dassey was moved from maximum security Columbia Correctional to medium security Oshkosh Correctional.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Whittier Ives
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported severe damage but no injuries after the storm on...
National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin, bringing total to 8
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Numbers inch back up

Latest News

John William Krebs
Man who went missing from casino found safe
June 23 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up
Bear in the bathroom of a home in Crivitz
BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin
Whittier Ives
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”