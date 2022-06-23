SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Preserving Princeton’s past

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Lake County community is preserving its history through stories.

Over four years, more than 100 volunteers worked tirelessly to create a folklore museum in Princeton.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Princeton to see the lasting legacy on display.

Stories from more than 100 residents were recorded and added to the museum.

“When we get in objects of photos, we say please, we want to know your family’s story, we want to know the story of that artifact or photo or whatever it is. Because it’s all part of Princeton’s story? Yes, but it’s amazing how many people sell their own personal story short,” says Vickie Wielgosh.

Wielgosh says community members of all ages helped with the museum.

