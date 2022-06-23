Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Preserving Princeton’s past

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Lake County community is preserving its history through stories.

Over four years, more than 100 volunteers worked tirelessly to create a folklore museum in Princeton.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Princeton to see the lasting legacy on display.

Stories from more than 100 residents were recorded and added to the museum.

“When we get in objects of photos, we say please, we want to know your family’s story, we want to know the story of that artifact or photo or whatever it is. Because it’s all part of Princeton’s story? Yes, but it’s amazing how many people sell their own personal story short,” says Vickie Wielgosh.

Wielgosh says community members of all ages helped with the museum.

See the full story Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

See all the Small Towns stories here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported severe damage but no injuries after the storm on...
National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin, bringing total to 8
Scales of justice
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Numbers inch back up

Latest News

Scales of justice
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”
June 23 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning warmer
John William Krebs
Silver Alert issued for man who went missing from North Star Casino
Middle Inlet storm damage
WATCH: Storm cleanup in Middle Inlet