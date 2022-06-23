Silver Alert issued for man who went missing from North Star Casino

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who went missing from a casino in Gresham.

John William Krebs, 79, was last seen June 22 at about 8:30 p.m. at North Star Casino. He has a history of dementia and does not normally drive alone without direction, according to the alert.

Krebs left North Star Casino without his wife. He was traveling in an unknown direction. Krebs drives a gray 1999 Toyota Camry with license plate 948ZZK. The passenger mirror is attached with tape. The vehicle is described as “rust free.”

DESCRIPTION

White male

6′0

230 pounds

Gray hair, partially bald

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, blue jeans, glasses, and a gold watch on his left hand

If you have information, contact your local authorities.

