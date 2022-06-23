Report: Bucks Connaughton to exercise player option

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will make good on his postseason comments that he’ll exercise his player option to return to Milwaukee.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Connaughton will utilize his player option worth $5.7 million for next season. Connaughton is also eligible for an extension later this summer.

Last season Connaughton averaged just under ten points a game, a career high, as his minutes on the floor increased for the fourth straight season.

Connaughton signed with the Bucks in 2018, and played a big role coming off the bench on the 2021 championship team.

Bobby Portis is the biggest name yet to make a decision on a player option with the deadline set for June 29th.

