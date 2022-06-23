HOTTER AND MUGGIER FRIDAY

A continued southwest wind will allow for an increase in humidity tonight. As a result, it will be warmer overnight with lows staying in the 60s. It’s also going to be hotter on Friday with highs rising into the 90s once again. Although the humidity will make a bit more uncomfortable, the heat index will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature.

We’ll begin Friday mostly sunny, but clouds will increase for the afternoon. There will be a small chance of showers or storms during the afternoon... generally north of Marinette and Antigo. Any rain should end during the evening with partly cloudy skies overnight.

The mugginess continues on Saturday, but it should not be as hot with highs in the 80s. There will also be a cold front moving into the area... which will lead to a better chance for more widespread rain and storms. That said, the day will not be a washout. We’ll start the day with a fading round of showers west of the Fox Valley. Some of that rain may get into eastern Wisconsin by the late-morning. Then as the cold front approaches during the afternoon, additional rain/storms are possible. Our weather should be quiet on Sunday with lower humidity and highs in the middle 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Warmer and slightly humid. LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Sunny skies early, more PM clouds. Hot and humid. Spotty storms NORTH. HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy, cooler, and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. Late-day showers and storms. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly humid. Breezy with scattered rain and storms. HIGH: 83

