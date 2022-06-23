Advertisement

THE HEAT IS BACK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Southwest winds have allowed our temperatures to warm very quickly so far today. This afternoon, under sunny skies, highs will rise into the upper 80s for most with cooler upper 70s expected lakeside. Although it will be very warm, it is not overly humid so it should feel fairly comfortable outdoors.

High pressure will slowly slip away to our east allowing southwest winds to ramp up into tomorrow. Those breezy southwest winds will allow us to rise into the 90s again tomorrow with 80s expected lakeside. The humidity will also ramp up a bit tomorrow, so it may feel a bit uncomfortable at times so make sure you’re staying hydrated.

Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected tomorrow. With the hot and humid conditions in place, and a weak front moving into the Upper Great Lakes, expected storms to form mainly tomorrow afternoon in the UP of Michigan, and eventually spread south. This will bring a chance of showers at storms to those folks mainly in the Northwoods tomorrow. Otherwise, scattered showers and storms are possible really anywhere in our coverage area on Saturday as a more impressive front moves through the area. The threat of severe weather is low right now, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Sunny skies. Heating up quickly, but not too humid. HIGH: 89, upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Slightly humid. A few storms FAR NORTH? LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Spotty storms NORTH HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 82

