Advertisement

HEAT INCREASES INTO THE END OF THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will be rising quickly this morning. That’s because of our current dry air and sunny skies. We’ll climb into the upper half of the 80s this afternoon, with cooler upper 70s closer to the lakeshore. Depending on how much you like summer weather, you’ll probably say it’s going to be “very warm” or “hot”.

As high pressure drifts away from us, southwest winds will slowly cause our humidity to rise. While it won’t feel that sticky today, you’ll notice more heat and humidity tomorrow as inland high temperatures soar into the 90s.

As the moisture increases on Friday near a weak front across the northern Great Lakes, spotty showers and storms will be possible near the Upper Michigan border. However, showers and storms are more likely on Saturday as a cool front pushes through Wisconsin. Our severe weather outlook is LOW. After the front passes through, we’ll have cooler, more seasonable highs in the 70s on Sunday and Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: More sunshine. Heating up quickly, but not too humid. HIGH: 89, upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Slightly humid. Thunder FAR NORTH? LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Spotty storms NORTH HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported severe damage but no injuries after the storm on...
National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin, bringing total to 8
Scales of justice
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Numbers inch back up

Latest News

June 23 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning warmer
First Alert Weather
TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID TO END THE WEEK
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Middle Inlet. Four barns along one road...
People are still cleaning up after a tornado in Middle Inlet
June 22 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant summer weather