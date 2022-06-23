HEAT INCREASES INTO THE END OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will be rising quickly this morning. That’s because of our current dry air and sunny skies. We’ll climb into the upper half of the 80s this afternoon, with cooler upper 70s closer to the lakeshore. Depending on how much you like summer weather, you’ll probably say it’s going to be “very warm” or “hot”.

As high pressure drifts away from us, southwest winds will slowly cause our humidity to rise. While it won’t feel that sticky today, you’ll notice more heat and humidity tomorrow as inland high temperatures soar into the 90s.

As the moisture increases on Friday near a weak front across the northern Great Lakes, spotty showers and storms will be possible near the Upper Michigan border. However, showers and storms are more likely on Saturday as a cool front pushes through Wisconsin. Our severe weather outlook is LOW. After the front passes through, we’ll have cooler, more seasonable highs in the 70s on Sunday and Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: More sunshine. Heating up quickly, but not too humid. HIGH: 89, upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Slightly humid. Thunder FAR NORTH? LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Spotty storms NORTH HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.