Advertisement

Grand Chute man gets 15 years in prison for producing child pornography

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. judge sentenced a 45-year-old Grand Chute man Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Adan Corona-Fuentes impersonated a boy on social media and convinced underage girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. He received them from girls in Illinois, Indiana, Texas and elsewhere.

When Grand Chute police searched his phone, they found hidden camera videos of naked, underage children that were taken in Grand Chute.

Online court records show Corona-Fuentes was initially charged in Outagamie County last November with 16 counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of causing a child age 13 to 18 to view sexual activity, two counts of causing a child under 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, and two counts of soliciting a sexual representation from a minor.

Prosecutors motioned to dismiss the charges in March, a month before he was scheduled to have a jury trial. His case was then prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When he gets out of prison, Corona-Fuentes will have another 5 years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin
Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man serving 2 life sentences for Marinette County camper killings dies
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Whittier Ives
Competency exam ordered for man who said he would be “next mass shooter”
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported severe damage but no injuries after the storm on...
National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin, bringing total to 8

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero splashes into a pool on live television
Joshua Peguero reports live from the pool
June 23 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is on