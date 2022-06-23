Grand Chute man gets 15 years in prison for producing child pornography

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. judge sentenced a 45-year-old Grand Chute man Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Adan Corona-Fuentes impersonated a boy on social media and convinced underage girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. He received them from girls in Illinois, Indiana, Texas and elsewhere.

When Grand Chute police searched his phone, they found hidden camera videos of naked, underage children that were taken in Grand Chute.

Online court records show Corona-Fuentes was initially charged in Outagamie County last November with 16 counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of causing a child age 13 to 18 to view sexual activity, two counts of causing a child under 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, and two counts of soliciting a sexual representation from a minor.

Prosecutors motioned to dismiss the charges in March, a month before he was scheduled to have a jury trial. His case was then prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When he gets out of prison, Corona-Fuentes will have another 5 years of supervised release.

