Gov. Evers doesn’t expect violence after Supreme Court Roe decision

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s now likely the U.S. Supreme Court won’t release a ruling on Roe v Wade until sometime next week.

As we reported Wednesday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is no longer scheduling abortions after this coming Saturday. It has three clinics in the state that offer the procedure.

The concern in Wisconsin that the state has a law banning abortions except to save the life of the mother. It was passed in 1849 and will go into effect if Roe v Wade is struck down.

Gov. Evers told Action 2 News he believes the state attorney general, Democrat Josh Kaul, will take court action to challenge the 1849 law if that happens.

The Republican-controlled Legislature failed to take any action to reverse that ban during a special session called by the governor. As a result, Planned Parenthood is working with women to schedule abortions after Saturday in states like Ilinois, where abortion would remain legal.

Republicans are expressing concerns about civil disobedience in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

We asked the governor about that when he was in Oshkosh Thursday.

“When we take that away, people’s rights away after 50 years, they’re going to be angry and they’re going to be upset. I don’t believe it will lead to violence. I don’t support violence,” Gov. Evers said.

“In 2020, the summer of 2020, nearly every window in the first floor of our Capitol was broken, statues were toppled, there was a senator that was beaten up, I mean, so these things can happen,” state Rep. Dave Murphy (R-Greenville) said.

