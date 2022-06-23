COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Vaccinations, boosters reach new lows

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – After small bumps in the numbers on Wednesday, COVID-19 metrics flattened out again Thursday, stretching a week-long plateau.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state averaged 1,419 cases per day over the last week, which sits right between the rolling averages of 1,415 on Tuesday and 1,422 on Wednesday. Even the daily test numbers were similar: The state reported 1,751 new cases confirmed Wednesday and 1,731 Thursday.

Eleven counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area had new cases in the double digits, eight reported single-digit growth, and Menominee County’s total was revised down by 1.

The positivity rate, which has been 11.6%, plus or minus a couple-hundredths of a point for the last two weeks, was 11.6% on Thursday. This is the percentage of COVID-19 tests in the last 7 days that were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The DHS says the state is averaging 3 COVID-19 deaths per day. That rolling 7-day average is the same as Wednesday. Seven deaths were submitted to the state since its last report, and the DHS says 6 of those were recent, including a death in Kewaunee County.

So far this week the DHS has received 13 death reports, which is half as many as it received last week at this time. Wisconsin hasn’t had fewer than 30 deaths reported in a week since the week of May 15, so watch this space.

Thirty-eight hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported in the past day, which is right in line with our calculated 7-day average of 37.4.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association says statewide patient numbers went down Thursday to 378 in hospitals, including 61 in ICU. That’s 3 fewer patients in intensive care and 4 fewer people in the hospitals.

In the Northeast health care region there are 32 patients, 4 fewer than Wednesday, with 6 in ICU, which is 1 more patient. Numbers in the Fox Valley hospitals were unchanged: 26 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 1 in intensive care.

Some vaccination metrics sank to new lows. Based on the latest totals from vaccinators, we calculate an average 1,480 doses of COVID-19 were administered in the past 7 days to Wisconsin and out-of-state residents, including a daily average of 692 booster shots.

The 7-day average of Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series is down to 234 per day, but we said over a month ago that this would happen when the number of people getting their first shots were reaching new lows, because the second dose follows three or four weeks later. The 7-day average for people getting their first shots has risen since then, so we shouldn’t be sitting at these low points a month from now.

An average 596 Wisconsinites are receiving a booster shot each day, the first time this metric is under 600.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and changes since last report)

5 to 11: 28.3% received vaccine/25.5% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.1% received vaccine/58.7% completed vaccinations/20.9% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.8% received vaccine/55.2% completed vaccinations/20.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.7% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/25.9% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.6% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.6% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.9% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.3% received booster

Thurday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.3% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% 50.8% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.1% 50.6% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.5% 78.2% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.0% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% (+0.1) Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,699 (63.1%) 288,188 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,622 (60.3%) 318,268 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,763,919 (64.5%) 3,578,982 (61.4%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 73,988 cases (+60) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,078 cases (+18) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,219 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,444 cases (+12) (294 deaths)

Door – 7,017 cases (+10) (61 deaths)

Florence - 843 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,149 cases (+31) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,570 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,899 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,544 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,441 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,726 cases (+2) (43 deaths) (+1)*

Langlade - 5,224 cases (+7) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,316 cases (+26) (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,142 cases (+12) (110 deaths)

Menominee – 1,960 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,125 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,606 cases (+3) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,816 cases (+47) (363 deaths)

Shawano – 10,334 cases (+4) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,140 cases (+20) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,946 cases (+11) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,265 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,045 cases (+29) (339 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

