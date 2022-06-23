BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin.

Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move.

The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in the Indian Trails neighborhood Wednesday.

This week, Action 2 News reported on a bear dropping in on a cabin in Crivitz.

The young bear was released unharmed after a struggle to convince it to leave

“Although black bears are most common in the northern half of the state, populations have been slowly expanding south over the last decade. As such, Wisconsinites are encouraged to take the same bear precautions no matter what part of the state,” reads a statement from the DNR.

So what should you do if a bear visits your home or cabin? Here are some tips from the DNR:

Wave your arms and make noise to scare it away.

Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.

When scaring a bear away, make sure it has a clear escape route; never corner a bear.

If you encounter a bear while in the woods, stay calm and do not approach the bear.

Never approach a sow with cubs.

For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.

Bears like bird feed and will come back if they find a regular source of it.

Do not knowingly feed a bear.

Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.

Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed.

Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans.

Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.

Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.

Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours.

Keep grills and picnic tables clean.

