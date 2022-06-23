Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Replacing produce bags at the supermarket

Brad tells you about an exciting, all-natural, biodegradable alternative that increases shelf life of produce 50 percent!
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.

Plastic produce bags are also bad for the environment -- just another single-use, disposable piece of plastic for our landfills or oceans. But they may soon be replaced by an all-natural, biodegradable solution. Even better, this extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables up to 50%! Brad says this is cool, and he wants to share it in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Also, have you ever picked up a charging cord for a mobile device and found out the connector is the wrong size? You finally untangle it from a mass of cables only to find out it has that really weird trapezoidal shape that only fit the camera you last used three years ago? Or it’s a Lightning connector but you needed an oval? Or... oh, I went off on a tangent again.

Europe recently voted to require standardized chargers for mobile devices, and now the U.S. Congress is considering action, too.

