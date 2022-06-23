15 years later: Family of Kelly Nolan offers new reward for information about her killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifteen years to the date that a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student disappeared from Madison’s State Street and was later found dead in a wooded property of Dane County, her family announced a new reward for any information leading to the conviction of her killer.

The family of Kelly Nolan released a statement Thursday through the Madison Police Department paying tribute to her and offering a $25,000 reward for the next year for information that leads to her killer’s arrest.

“Fifteen years have passed since our beautiful daughter and sister, Kelly Nolan, was tragically taken from us,” a statement from the family reads. “This day in our lives seems so close and yet so distant. Her legacy of kindness, humor, loyalty and intelligence are remembered daily by all those who loved her.”

Nolan was a student at UW-Whitewater who was living on East Mifflin Street in Madison for the summer of 2007 at the time and was searching for a part-time job.

Nolan was last seen in downtown Madison with friends during the early morning hours of June 23, 2007 before Nolan and her friends separated. Witnesses told MPD that Nolan was spotted on the 500 block of State Street between 2:20-2:30 a.m. that day.

Her body was found 16 days later, on July 9, 2007, on the 4700 block of Schneider Drive in the Town of Dunn.

There are currently no persons of interest or suspects in Nolan’s death. MPD stated that multiple veteran detectives are still assigned to the case, looking into any new leads and working to find the person or persons responsible.

Nolan was last seen wearing an emerald green, scoop-necked shirt and jeans. MPD also said she was carrying a grayish-green handbag with several exterior pockets. The department asked that anyone who may have remembered seeing Nolan the night of her disappearance reach out to their office.

MPD and the Nolan family said that no piece of information is considered too small.

“We know there is someone out there, whether locally or elsewhere, that can shed light on what happened to Kelly during her final moments of life. Moments we were robbed of spending with her,” the Nolan family continued. “We ask that you contact the Madison, Wisconsin, Police Department with any information you might have. No detail is too small or insignificant. Please tell police what you saw, know, heard or believe happened to Kelly. Those details just might be the information that is needed to solve this crime and bring a small bit of peace to our family. We ask that you be brave. And know coming forward will not be easy.”

Anyone with information can send it to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or be sent in online. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Full statement from the Nolan family:

Fifteen years have passed since our beautiful daughter and sister, Kelly Nolan, was tragically taken from us. This day in our lives seems so close and yet so distant. Her legacy of kindness, humor, loyalty and intelligence are remembered daily by all those who loved her. Kelly simply had a beautiful soul, and we thank the Lord for sending her to us, even if for a shortened time. The passage of time in no way diminishes the heinousness of the crime. We are still seeking accountability and answers surrounding our daughter’s death. We know there is someone out there, whether locally or elsewhere, that can shed light on what happened to Kelly during her final moments of life. Moments we were robbed of spending with her. We ask that you contact the Madison, Wisconsin, Police Department with any information you might have. No detail is too small or insignificant. Please tell police what you saw, know, heard or believe happened to Kelly. Those details just might be the information that is needed to solve this crime and bring a small bit of peace to our family. We ask that you be brave. And know coming forward will not be easy. There are ways for you to remain anonymous if you choose. We also want to take a moment to thank the Madison Police Department, who remain dedicated to solving this case and work daily to prevent other innocent young women from becoming victims. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.