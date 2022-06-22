WARM BUT LESS HUMID ON WEDNESDAY

A cold front will is pushing through Wisconsin. Any storms along that front should generally stay south of Lake Winnebago and will end by the late evening. Skies will clear overnight and the humidity will gradually drop with a west-northwest wind around 10 mph.

The humidity should be noticeably lower on Wednesday with dew points dropping back into the 50s (as opposed to the low/mid 70). We’ll stay warm, though, with highs mainly in the 80s and a northwest breeze. It should be a pretty good summer day! We’ll stay dry and dry weather is expected again Thursday. Highs will get into the upper half of the 80s and the humidity should rise once again late.

A few stray storms are possible Friday with even more heat and humidity in the forecast. Highs will get to near 90° with a heat index into the mid 90s. We should have a better chance at more widespread storms Saturday afternoon with another cold front. It will be muggy with highs back to around 90° so some storms could be strong-to-severe. Look for less humid and more seasonable weather by Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/N 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A muggy evening, but less humid late. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as hot. Less humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid late. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A stray PM storm possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Very warm and humid. Chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty t’storms could develop. HIGH: 83

