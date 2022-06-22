Advertisement

WARM BUT LESS HUMID ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will is pushing through Wisconsin. Any storms along that front should generally stay south of Lake Winnebago and will end by the late evening. Skies will clear overnight and the humidity will gradually drop with a west-northwest wind around 10 mph.

The humidity should be noticeably lower on Wednesday with dew points dropping back into the 50s (as opposed to the low/mid 70). We’ll stay warm, though, with highs mainly in the 80s and a northwest breeze. It should be a pretty good summer day! We’ll stay dry and dry weather is expected again Thursday. Highs will get into the upper half of the 80s and the humidity should rise once again late.

A few stray storms are possible Friday with even more heat and humidity in the forecast. Highs will get to near 90° with a heat index into the mid 90s. We should have a better chance at more widespread storms Saturday afternoon with another cold front. It will be muggy with highs back to around 90° so some storms could be strong-to-severe. Look for less humid and more seasonable weather by Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/N 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A muggy evening, but less humid late. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as hot. Less humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid late. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A stray PM storm possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Very warm and humid. Chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty t’storms could develop. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; video of DNR warden goes viral
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin

Latest News

First responders caution that people can suffer heat exhaustion even during a fun day in the pool
First responders prepared for heat-related illnesses
First Alert Weather
DANGEROUS HEAT & HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON, ISOLATED STORMS ALSO POSSIBLE
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A more comfortable summer day Wednesday
June 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scorching hot