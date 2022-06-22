VERY WARM, BUT NOT AS HUMID TODAY

Today will likely be the nicest day of the whole week... It’s not going to be as hot as the past few days. Our highs will be in the upper 70s across northern Wisconsin, with low to mid 80s in the Fox Valley. While temperatures will still be somewhat warmer than normal for late June, the humidity is much lower across the area. A brisk west-northwest wind will keep our dew points mainly in the 50s.

This more pleasant summer weather is courtesy of high pressure in the Corn Belt. It’s also giving us plenty of sunshine across Wisconsin. Any significant cloud cover and rain is being deflected well south of us.

The break in the humidity is going to be short-lived... As the wind turns to the southwest tomorrow, the muggy air will slowly return to northeast Wisconsin. By Friday, inland high temperatures will be back in the 90s. That’s when a weak front across the Northern Great Lakes may cause a few storms to pop up along the upper Michigan border.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely to develop on Saturday, as a stronger front moves across the area. There might be some stronger storms with this secondary front. After that, our temperatures will cool down and become more seasonable on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: Golden sunshine. Very warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Mild and calm. LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heating up. Humidity rises. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Maybe a storm NORTH? HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Humid with showers and storms developing. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a chance of late thundershowers. HIGH: 82

