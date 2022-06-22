TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID TO END THE WEEK

The lower humidity we enjoyed this afternoon will lead to a relatively cool night... at least compared to the last several night. Lows will dip into the 50s which is average for late-June. We’ll see clear skies and light winds overnight. Look for plenty of sun early Thursday.

As the wind turns to the southwest Thursday, the heat will crank back up and the humidity will gradually return. It may feel slightly humid by the afternoon as high get back into the upper half of the 80s. We’ll be in the lower 90s for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated storms are possible Friday, especially NORTH of Green Bay, but many will stay dry.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely to develop on Saturday, as a cold front moves across the area. There might be some stronger storms Saturday afternoon/evening with this front. It will be a humid day out ahead of the front with highs in the middle 80s. Once the front passes, our temperatures will cool down and become more seasonable on Sunday with highs in the 70s. Lower humidity can be expected as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cooler compared to recent nights. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Maybe a storm NORTH? HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Humid with showers and storms developing. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Breezy, cooler, and less humid with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of storms late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A lingering shower? HIGH: 81

