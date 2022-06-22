Advertisement

Report: FDA might order Juul to pull e-cigs from shelves

Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Juul vape pens may soon be pulled from stores in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration could order the e-cigarette maker to pull its products from store shelves.

The agency has not formally announced a move yet, but according to the Journal, the order could come as soon as Wednesday.

Juul gained notoriety after it was criticized for selling flavored vape pods that were popular with teens.

The company ended sales of its flavored products in 2019, shortly before the FDA banned the products.

Wednesday’s report caused shares of the cigarette company Altria to plunge on the stock market.

The company owns a 35% stake in Juul.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; video of DNR warden goes viral
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Cement truck and car collide on Highway 29, injuring 3

Latest News

Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Logan Parsons is recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and...
Man recovering from brain surgery after brutal attack, family says
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you