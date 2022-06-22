Advertisement

Poll: Wisconsin Democrats facing close governor, Senate races

Gov. Tony Evers (center) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (right) who is running for U.S. Senate
Gov. Tony Evers (center) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (right) who is running for U.S. Senate(WBAY)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats gathering for their annual state convention this weekend are focused on reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

But they also know that history is against them in the midterm year and voters face high inflation, rising gas prices and growing concerns about a recession.

Evers and Democratic candidates seeking to take on Johnson are slated to speak at the convention. Unlike Republicans, Wisconsin Democrats do not endorse candidates in contested elections.

A Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows Evers slightly ahead of his Republican challengers, while Johnson was about even with each of the top Democrats running against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; video of DNR warden goes viral
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Passenger dies from injuries in crash with cement truck on Highway 29
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case

Latest News

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
A Neenah student was barred from wearing this shirt to school.
Appeals court rules in favor of students banned from wearing gun shirts to school
Text messages between staffers for Sen. Ron Johnson and Vice President Mike Pence presented by...
Sen. Johnson and his challengers react to news on the fake elector votes
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election (file image)
Wisconsin elections investigator appeals contempt order