Oshkosh man who said he’d be “next mass shooter” indicted on federal gun charge

Scales of justice(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal grand jury indicted an Oshkosh man after an incident earlier this month where he said he was going to be “the next mass shooter.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Whittier P. Ives, 53, was seen loading a long gun, ammunition and magazines into his vehicle on June 4. Court documents say Ives showed someone a picture and said he was “going to kill him, along with another person, and a bunch of other people” who he knew to be at a club in Appleton.

The person called the Omro Police Department. When officers stopped Ives’s vehicle, they found uncovered boxes of ammunition, numerous magazines, and a multicaliber SA-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Ives was prohibited from possessing a firearm after a court-ordered mental health commitment by a Winnebago County judge in April.

Ives was indicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

A conviction carries up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

