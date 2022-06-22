Advertisement

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies just days after regaining custody, police say

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.
The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.(WLBT/Clinton Police Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A mother has been charged in the death of her infant at a Mississippi hotel just days after she regained custody of the child, police say.

The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.

Police said officers were called Tuesday morning to the Econo Lodge in Clinton, located about 10 miles west of Jackson. The hotel manager told police that around 10 a.m., he heard Luke screaming from inside a hotel room. Other neighbors also heard the screams and called 911.

Upon arriving, officers found a dead 2-month-old baby inside the room.

According to the hotel manager, five people had been living in the hotel room for a month and a half. The other children living in the hotel room have been placed with their grandmother.

Luke was previously charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7, authorities said. At some point between June 7 and June 21, when the infant died, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services returned the children to her custody.

This case is still under investigation. Police did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; video of DNR warden goes viral
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Cement truck and car collide on Highway 29, injuring 3

Latest News

Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Logan Parsons is recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and...
Man recovering from brain surgery after brutal attack, family says
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you