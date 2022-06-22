Advertisement

Lawmakers reject governor’s special session to revisit 1849 abortion law

It's unclear whether procedures will be legal depending on a Supreme Court ruling. Wisconsin's law only allows exceptions for the life of the mother
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Abortions in Wisconsin will no longer be scheduled past Saturday. That’s according to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin after lawmakers failed to act in a special session Wednesday to overturn an abortion ban that dates back to 1849.

The special session lasted just seconds at the state Capitol, with Republicans, who hold the majority in the Legislature, gaveled in and gaveled out in defiance of Governor Evers. No one really expected Republicans to act, as many called the special session a political stunt by the governor.

“The idea of calling a special session on this when the Supreme Court decision hasn’t even come down yet doesn’t make any sense, because we don’t know what that’s going to say. How would we even adapt to whatever they’re doing when we don’t know what it is?” state Rep. Dave Murphy, a Greenville Republican, said.

In Appleton there are signs on Wisconsin Avenue, outside the Planned Parenthood office, in support of abortion rights. There are also a few signs voicing opposition on a neighboring property.

As the nation braces for a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion protections, it’s unclear whether those procedures will be performed legally in Wisconsin.

“If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, it will be a brazen political act carried out by a blatantly partisan court corrupted by appointments from a disgraced former president,” Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer, a Racine Democrat, said.

Right now, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which has three clinics that provide abortions in the state, is not scheduling the procedure beyond June 25. Instead, its staff will assist women in making appointments and traveling to places like Illinois where abortions will continue to be legal.

What happens in the long term in Wisconsin remains unclear since the only exception in the 1849 law is for the life of the mother.

“What we know for certain is that banning abortions will not stop them from happening in Wisconsin or anywhere else. What it will do is it will make abortions unsafe and put people’s lives at risk,” Rep. Neubauer said.

Some Republicans are urging the governor to have the National Guard on standby for the Roe decision and prepare for civil disobedience, noting the recent attack on a Madison Pro-Life center.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin made the announcement after lawmakers failed to act in a special session on Wisconsin's abortion law, which dates to 1849.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; video of DNR warden goes viral
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Passenger dies from injuries in crash with cement truck on Highway 29
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case

Latest News

A Neenah student was barred from wearing this shirt to school.
Appeals court rules in favor of students banned from wearing gun shirts to school
Gov. Tony Evers (center) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (right) who is running for U.S. Senate
Poll: Wisconsin Democrats facing close governor, Senate races
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Text messages between staffers for Sen. Ron Johnson and Vice President Mike Pence presented by...
Sen. Johnson and his challengers react to news on the fake elector votes