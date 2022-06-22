Lawmakers reject governor’s special session to revisit 1849 abortion law

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Abortions in Wisconsin will no longer be scheduled past Saturday. That’s according to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin after lawmakers failed to act in a special session Wednesday to overturn an abortion ban that dates back to 1849.

The special session lasted just seconds at the state Capitol, with Republicans, who hold the majority in the Legislature, gaveled in and gaveled out in defiance of Governor Evers. No one really expected Republicans to act, as many called the special session a political stunt by the governor.

“The idea of calling a special session on this when the Supreme Court decision hasn’t even come down yet doesn’t make any sense, because we don’t know what that’s going to say. How would we even adapt to whatever they’re doing when we don’t know what it is?” state Rep. Dave Murphy, a Greenville Republican, said.

In Appleton there are signs on Wisconsin Avenue, outside the Planned Parenthood office, in support of abortion rights. There are also a few signs voicing opposition on a neighboring property.

As the nation braces for a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion protections, it’s unclear whether those procedures will be performed legally in Wisconsin.

“If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, it will be a brazen political act carried out by a blatantly partisan court corrupted by appointments from a disgraced former president,” Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer, a Racine Democrat, said.

Right now, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which has three clinics that provide abortions in the state, is not scheduling the procedure beyond June 25. Instead, its staff will assist women in making appointments and traveling to places like Illinois where abortions will continue to be legal.

What happens in the long term in Wisconsin remains unclear since the only exception in the 1849 law is for the life of the mother.

“What we know for certain is that banning abortions will not stop them from happening in Wisconsin or anywhere else. What it will do is it will make abortions unsafe and put people’s lives at risk,” Rep. Neubauer said.

Some Republicans are urging the governor to have the National Guard on standby for the Roe decision and prepare for civil disobedience, noting the recent attack on a Madison Pro-Life center.

