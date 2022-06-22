Fire Over the Fox returning in “full force” this July 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox is “back in full force” in Green Bay.

On Broadway, Inc., says the July 4 celebration is returning to regular operations after two years of pandemic restrictions. The show was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021.

The 2022 Fire Over the Fox includes fireworks, live music, food trucks, and beverages at Leicht Park. There will be activities in the parking lot of the Neville Museum, the Main Street Bridge, and City Deck.

“The community has been anxiously awaiting the return of this event to its former glory,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. “It is one of the largest events in downtown Green Bay and it truly brings the community together for an entire evening of entertainment and fun.”

Fire Over the Fox starts at 3 p.m. July 4.

Waterboard Warriors perform at 4 p.m.

VIP tickets are available for a chair along the shore for prime viewing of the fireworks show. Cost is $12 per ticket. CLICK HERE for tickets.

