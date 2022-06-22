Advertisement

FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels, which would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

It could take the FDA more than a year to implement the proposed changes.

During that time, the public would be asked to comment on the potential regulations during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

