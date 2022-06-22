City pools struggling to find lifeguards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As a tight labor market leaves job openings seemingly everywhere, cities continue to struggle to find enough lifeguards just as the summer heat is starting to hit its peak.

Only two pools are open so far this year in Green Bay. Joannes Aquatic Center only opened two days ago. City officials say immediately when this pool opened, hundreds began coming in to cool off from the sun. Last year, Green Bay was only able to open one pool.

Joannes and the Resch Aquatic Center have seen a high volume of people thanks in part to the warm June. The city is attempting to open Colburn Pool, hopefully by next week.

Green Bay is looking for lifeguards and for attendants to operate the concessions.

As we’ve previously reported, Green Bay has a tight labor market with two job openings for every one job applicant.

James Anderson, deputy director of the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said, “We don’t like the fact that we could only open one pool last year. We’re really striving to open all three facilities this year. We have one open in the west side of town in Resch, and one open in the east side in Joannes. And Colburn gives users and guests a different experience.”

City officials say being a lifeguard is a good job that may not pay as well as elsewhere but you get to enjoy the amenities, like taking a dip to cool off.

