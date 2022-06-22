Advertisement

Ceremony celebrates families’ first scholars to attend college

CollegeReady ceremony for high school graduates who will be the first in their family to attend...
CollegeReady ceremony for high school graduates who will be the first in their family to attend college
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a big celebration in Green Bay for this year’s high school graduates. A special event Tuesday night focused on students who are the first in their families to take a big step in education.

The CollegeReady program held a ceremony recognizing its scholars who will be the first in their families to go on to college.

CollegeReady follows students from 6th through 12th grade. The program says 40% of all economically disadvantaged students in Wisconsin high schools will pursue post-secondary education.

At the ceremony were 19 seniors who not only committed to being the first in their family to attend college but they are also committing to earning their degree.

“Beyond proud,” Eduardo Vera Baptista said, “just representing my culture, where I’m from, my ethnicity, everything that identifies me. It really means a lot, so it’s way beyond my limits of expressing how I as a first-generation student... it’s really a big deal.”

Eduardo joined the program when he was in Edison Middle School. He’s now a Green Bay Preble High School graduate.

The CollegeReady program started in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; video of DNR warden goes viral
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin

Latest News

CollegeReady ceremony for high school graduates who will be the first in their family to attend...
CollegeReady program celebrates first scholars going to college
Beagles at the Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay campus
Breeding facility hands over 30+ beagles to Humane Society in Green Bay
Beagles at the Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay campus
Beagles from breeding facility wait for adoption
Kelly Casper in Oconto County court
Judge drops all 6 charges against Suring superintendent