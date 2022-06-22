Ceremony celebrates families’ first scholars to attend college

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a big celebration in Green Bay for this year’s high school graduates. A special event Tuesday night focused on students who are the first in their families to take a big step in education.

The CollegeReady program held a ceremony recognizing its scholars who will be the first in their families to go on to college.

CollegeReady follows students from 6th through 12th grade. The program says 40% of all economically disadvantaged students in Wisconsin high schools will pursue post-secondary education.

At the ceremony were 19 seniors who not only committed to being the first in their family to attend college but they are also committing to earning their degree.

“Beyond proud,” Eduardo Vera Baptista said, “just representing my culture, where I’m from, my ethnicity, everything that identifies me. It really means a lot, so it’s way beyond my limits of expressing how I as a first-generation student... it’s really a big deal.”

Eduardo joined the program when he was in Edison Middle School. He’s now a Green Bay Preble High School graduate.

The CollegeReady program started in 2014.

