Breeding facility hands over 30+ beagles to Humane Society in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of dogs and puppies escaped animal testing a few weeks ago and will soon be looking for a new home.

A breeding facility turned over more than 30 beagles that are now at the Green Bay campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

They came from small, dirty spaces. Some of them need medical treatment and extra socialization.

The Humane Society says it’s keeping the dogs happy and healthy. Soon, the pups will go up for adoption.

