Beer Baron Cemetery Walks in Brown County

Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Historical Society is hosting Beer Baron Cemetery Walks.
The walks are at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1542 Webster Ave. Visitor will learn about the first beer barons of Brown County and how they shaped the state’s brewing history.
DATES AND TIMES
- June 25th, 1pm
- July 30th, 2pm
- September 17th, 2pm
- October 22nd, 2pm
Tickets come with a Brewery Passport coupon book to be used at local breweries.
