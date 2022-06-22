Beer Baron Cemetery Walks in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Historical Society is hosting Beer Baron Cemetery Walks.

The walks are at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1542 Webster Ave. Visitor will learn about the first beer barons of Brown County and how they shaped the state’s brewing history.

DATES AND TIMES

June 25th, 1pm

July 30th, 2pm

September 17th, 2pm

October 22nd, 2pm

Tickets come with a Brewery Passport coupon book to be used at local breweries.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.