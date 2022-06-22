Advertisement

Beer Baron Cemetery Walks in Brown County

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Historical Society is hosting Beer Baron Cemetery Walks.

The walks are at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1542 Webster Ave. Visitor will learn about the first beer barons of Brown County and how they shaped the state’s brewing history.

DATES AND TIMES

  • June 25th, 1pm
  • July 30th, 2pm
  • September 17th, 2pm
  • October 22nd, 2pm

Tickets come with a Brewery Passport coupon book to be used at local breweries.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; video of DNR warden goes viral
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Charges dismissed in Suring superintendent student search case
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Cement truck and car collide on Highway 29, injuring 3

Latest News

June 22 Birthday Club
June 22 Birthday Club
June 21 Birthday Club
June 21 Birthday Club
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Green Bay’s Joannes Aquatic Center opens
Green Bay mural, June 18 2022
Mural and Busker Festival transforms downtown Green Bay