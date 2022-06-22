Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A tattoo that monitors blood pressure

Scientists must've been inspired by the prizes in their Cracker Jack boxes as a kid.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 21, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your suffering in flu season may soon be over. Scientists are calling a new discovery a breakthrough that can lead to better vaccines and better treatments to stop influenza in its tracks. Brad Spakowitz has that in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Then, we think some scientists were too inspired by the prizes in their Cracker Jack boxes as a kid. They’re developing a rub-on tattoo that can monitor your blood pressure continuously. Brad explains how the technology works.

