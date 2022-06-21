Advertisement

Wisconsin elections investigator appeals contempt order

Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election (file image)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin has appealed a contempt ruling against him related to his response to an open records request and heated appearance in court.

Michael Gableman last week appealed the June 15 order from Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington fining Gableman $2,000 a day until he complies with open records requests from the liberal government watchdog group American Oversight.

The judge also accused Gableman of unprofessional and misogynistic conduct related to his appearance in court earlier this month where he refused to answer questions and made sarcastic remarks about a female attorney.

