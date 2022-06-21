Advertisement

Waupaca County man dies from Crawford County motorcycle crash

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANEY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Scandinavia in Waupaca County has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in southwestern Wisconsin last week.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of County Rd. S and Little Haney Rd. last Friday.

The sheriff’s office says 68-year-old Larry Klotzbuecher was riding with a group of motorcyclists on County Rd. S. just before noon. He lost control of his 2007 Honda motorcycle when he tried to make a right turn on to Little Haney Rd. He was thrown to the pavement and landed in the eastbound lane of the highway. He was wearing a helmet but suffered severe injuries.

The sheriff’s office determined Klotzbuecher was going too fast, which caused the crash. No other motorcycles or other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; DNR warden video goes viral
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Garage damaged following fatal single-vehicle crash.
“It was a chaotic scene”: De Pere police confirming death in Saturday’s single-vehicle crash
Yellow tape surrounding De Pere home, June 18 2022
Police: Man killed crashing into De Pere home
Top 5 (L to R) — 3rd runner-up Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihin; 1st runner-up Miss Harbor Cities...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: No gain, no loss
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept; DNR warden video goes viral
Community First Fox Cities Marathon starting line (WBAY file image)
Fox Cities Marathon has a new leader of the pack