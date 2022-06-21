Waupaca County man dies from Crawford County motorcycle crash

HANEY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Scandinavia in Waupaca County has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in southwestern Wisconsin last week.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of County Rd. S and Little Haney Rd. last Friday.

The sheriff’s office says 68-year-old Larry Klotzbuecher was riding with a group of motorcyclists on County Rd. S. just before noon. He lost control of his 2007 Honda motorcycle when he tried to make a right turn on to Little Haney Rd. He was thrown to the pavement and landed in the eastbound lane of the highway. He was wearing a helmet but suffered severe injuries.

The sheriff’s office determined Klotzbuecher was going too fast, which caused the crash. No other motorcycles or other vehicles were involved.

