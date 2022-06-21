SILVER ALERT: Green Bay man wandered off Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued Monday night, more than 24 hours after a Green Bay man with dementia wandered off.

Authorities say Norbert Francis Delvoye, 91, left his home on St. Anthony Drive at 6 P.M. Sunday. He did not have his walker or his hearing aids.

Delvoye is a white man, 5′6″, 152 pounds, with blue eyes. He has short, white hair and is balding. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow T-shirt that says Bonduel Bears in blue lettering, gray shorts and gray shoes.

If you know Delvoye’s whereabouts, or you think you saw him Sunday night or anytime Monday, contact local law enforcement right away.

